England's Mead says no football talk with Dutch partner Miedema ahead of Euros clash

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - International Friendly - Women - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - October 24, 2024 England's Beth Mead arrives during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

01 Jul 2025 03:18PM
England forward Beth Mead said she wants her partner Vivianne Miedema to play well at Euro 2025, just not when the Netherlands striker lines up on the opposite side of the pitch for their Group D match on July 9.

Manchester City's Miedema, the Women's Super League's all-time top scorer, and Mead began a relationship while they were teammates at Arsenal.

Mead said there was an air of inevitability that England and the Netherlands would be drawn together at the tournament in Switzerland.

"When the draw was made, we both sat there and said 'of course that's happened," she told reporters on Monday.

"We're both very, very competitive and professional. We're both excited for the tournament and to be able to play in it again.

"We keep in contact but when it gets closer to our games, we don't talk football whatsoever.

"Obviously, we want each other to do well but not against each other."

England begin their campaign against France on July 5, while Netherlands play Wales.

Source: Reuters
