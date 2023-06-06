Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Moeen considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Moeen considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports

England's Moeen considering test return ahead of Ashes - reports

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Fourth Test - England v India - The Oval, London, Britain - September 6, 2021 England's Moeen Ali looks dejected after losing his wicket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

06 Jun 2023 11:09AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is considering a comeback to test cricket ahead of the Ashes against Australia after spinner Jack Leach was ruled out with a lower back stress fracture, British media reported.

The 35-year-old, who announced his retirement from the longest format of the game in September 2021, is said to have been contacted by England skipper Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum over a potential return to test cricket.

British media said Moeen, who was part of Chennai Super Kings' squad that went on to win the 2021 and 2023 Indian Premier League, has been given some time to make a decision.

Moeen made his test debut in 2014 and scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29, picking up 195 wickets with his off-spin.

England are seeking a replacement for Leach, whose injury was the latest setback to their bowling department in the build-up to the series, with fast bowler Jofra Archer also ruled out due to an elbow injury.

The Ashes gets underway at Edgbaston on June 16.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.