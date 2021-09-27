Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Moeen set to retire from tests - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Moeen set to retire from tests - reports

England's Moeen set to retire from tests - reports

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain- September 9, 2021 England's Moeen Ali during nets Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

27 Sep 2021 08:44AM (Updated: 27 Sep 2021 08:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England all-rounder Moeen Ali is set to announce his retirement from test cricket, British media reported.

Reports said Moeen had already informed captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood.

The 34-year-old has scored 2,914 runs in 64 tests at an average of 28.29 and taken 195 wickets with his off-spin.

Having played little test cricket since the 2019 Ashes, Moeen was recalled for the home summer series against India and played in three matches.

England's next test series is against Australia in the Ashes starting in December.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us