England's new forward Beever-Jones eager to contribute at Euro 2025

ZURICH :Chelsea forward Aggie Beever-Jones is one of a group of talented youngsters on England's team at Euro 2025, after putting on a dazzling display at Wembley in May with a first-half hat-trick against Portugal in the Nations League.

But whether or not manager Sarina Wiegman calls her name on Sunday when England - a team already boasting some of the best forwards in the game including Lauren James and Alessia Russo - take on Wales in the reigning champions' final group game, Beever-Jones said all she can do is be ready.

Beever-Jones, who turns 22 on July 27, the day of the Euro 2025 final, did not play in England's 1-0 loss to France and said Wiegman put a consolatory arm around her after the game.

"Me and Sarina had a conversation and ultimately I have to respect her decision," Beever-Jones said. "She did say it was a tough game and she looked obviously elsewhere to bring other people on. And I have to respect that.

"I know my strengths, and I know I've done it for two years coming off the bench at Chelsea and hopefully making an impact. And Sarina is well aware of that, and she knows that I'll be ready no matter what, whenever the time comes."

Beever-Jones made her international tournament debut as a late substitute in England's 4-0 thrashing of the Netherlands on Wednesday, and would undoubtedly love to be on the pitch against Wales on Sunday when a victory would secure passage to the quarter-finals.

The striker, who was Chelsea's leading scorer with nine goals this past season to help them to win a sixth consecutive Women's Super League title, was in the crowd at Wembley to watch England win the Euro 2022 title.

Asked whether she has had any pinch-me moments in her major tournament debut, she talked about a photograph in England's base camp that is a compilation of all the women when they were young girls in their various grassroots club kits.

"Reminds me where I came from and the progress I've made, and that ultimately you just have to play to make that girl happy," she said. "Because obviously I'd be delighted if someone told that girl that she'd be here right now doing this.

"So I'd definitely say it is very surreal, and I'm just trying to take in as much as I can and take it day by day."