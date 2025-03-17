England's North v South rivalry to be revived with new fixture

LONDON : Long before the days when the Premier League turned English soccer into a global entertainment business featuring players from around the globe, a more parochial debate often did the rounds - who has the best players? North or south?

That rivalry will be revived in June with bragging rights at stake in the inaugural North versus South fixture at Charlton Athletic's The Valley stadium.

The South will be managed by former West Ham United, Portsmouth and Tottenham Hotspur manager Harry Redknapp while former Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler leads The North.

Each squad will feature 16 players from English soccer's recent past.

Players, still to be confirmed, will either have roots in the north or south of England or those from further afield who became adopted icons at their respective English clubs.

Proceeds from the match, taking place on June 1, will raise money for charitable causes.