England's Ojomoh replaces injured Dingwall against Argentina

LONDON :England's Bath centre Max Ojomoh will win his second cap when he starts at inside centre against Argentina on Sunday after Fraser Dingwall failed to recover from a rib injury, assistant coach Richard Wigglesworth said on Friday.

Ojomoh, 25, the son of former England flanker Steve, made his debut against the United States in July but has not featured in any of England's November internationals.

It is a tough blow for Dingwall, who capped his best performance for England with a try in last week's 33-19 victory over New Zealand.

It also means another midfield shuffle for coach Steve Borthwick, who recalled Henry Slade at 13 for Sunday's game after injury deprived him of Tommy Freeman and Ollie Lawrence.

Seb Atkinson had already been ruled out of the series after looking good at inside centre on the summer tour of Argentina and the United States.

"Fraser Dingwall picked up a side injury during the (New Zealand) game," England defence coach Richard Wigglesworth told reporters. "We thought he was going to be all right but he has not quite made it for this one. It’s nothing serious.

"We have someone of Max’s quality, who has played so well for Bath for an extended period of time, then started the season well, been in and around the squad. He’s the guy who deserves the opportunity and we feel he’s ready to take the next step.

"He’s an elite-level attacker, in terms of his ball movement, his vision, how he connects and he’s improved his movement off the ball. The other side of the ball, he’s improving all the time.

"You see the teams that he plays in, how much better he makes them when they’ve got the ball and I expect him to bring that to our team this Sunday."

England are seeking a fourth win in the Autumn Series, a third against Argentina this year and 11th in a row in all.

An England team shorn of their British & Irish Lions beat a similarly-weakened Argentina twice away in the summer but the Pumas showed their class and resilience when coming from 21-0 down to beat Scotland 33-24 last week.

England team to face Argentina on Sunday

15–Freddie Steward, 14–Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13–Henry Slade, 12–Max Ojomoh, 11–Elliot Daly, 10–George Ford, 9–Ben Spencer, 8–Ben Earl, 7–Sam Underhill, 6–Guy Pepper, 5–Alex Coles, 4–Maro Itoje, 3–Asher Opoku-Fordjour, 2–Luke Cowan-Dickie, 1–Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16–Theo Dan, 17–Fin Baxter, 18–Will Stuart, 19–Charlie Ewels, 20–Tom Curry, 21–Henry Pollock, 22–Alex Mitchell, 23–Marcus Smith