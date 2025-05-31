Logo
England's Overton out of West Indies series due to broken finger
England's Overton out of West Indies series due to broken finger

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First One Day International - England v West Indies - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - May 29, 2025 England's Jamie Overton celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Gudakesh Motie Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

31 May 2025 07:09PM
England all-rounder Jamie Overton will miss the rest of the home series against West Indies after breaking his right little finger, on his bowling arm, during the first One-Day International at Edgbaston, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who suffered the injury on Thursday when he tried to take a catch while bowling, left the field for treatment but returned to finish the game with his finger heavily wrapped. He took three wickets as England won by 238 runs.

"He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team. No replacement will be added to the ODI squad," the ECB said in a statement.

England will face West Indies in the second of their three ODIs on Sunday, with three Twenty20 matches also scheduled from Friday.

Source: Reuters
