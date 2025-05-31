England's Overton out of West Indies series due to broken finger

England all-rounder Jamie Overton will miss the rest of the home series against West Indies after breaking his right little finger, on his bowling arm, during the first One-Day International at Edgbaston, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who suffered the injury on Thursday when he tried to take a catch while bowling, left the field for treatment but returned to finish the game with his finger heavily wrapped. He took three wickets as England won by 238 runs.

"He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team. No replacement will be added to the ODI squad," the ECB said in a statement.

England will face West Indies in the second of their three ODIs on Sunday, with three Twenty20 matches also scheduled from Friday.