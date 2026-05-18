England's Rai wins PGA Championship for first major title, LIV's Rahm finishes runner-up

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania, May 17 : England's Aaron Rai secured the biggest win of his career with a three-shot PGA Championship victory over Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley on Sunday.

Rai separated himself from a packed leaderboard with four back-nine birdies, including a 68-footer at the par-three 17th that delivered the knockout blow, en route to a five-under-par 65 that left him at nine under on the week.

With the win, Rai becomes the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship in the stroke play era and first since Jim Barnes in 1919.

When Rai's final putt dropped there were still two pairings on the course, and while his name was already being engraved on the Wanamaker Trophy he did not break into the type of final-hole celebration typical of a major champion.