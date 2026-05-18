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England's Rai wins PGA Championship for first major title, LIV's Rahm finishes runner-up
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England's Rai wins PGA Championship for first major title, LIV's Rahm finishes runner-up

England's Rai wins PGA Championship for first major title, LIV's Rahm finishes runner-up
May 17, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Aaron Rai plays on the 14th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
England's Rai wins PGA Championship for first major title, LIV's Rahm finishes runner-up
May 17, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Aaron Rai reacts after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
England's Rai wins PGA Championship for first major title, LIV's Rahm finishes runner-up
May 17, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Aaron Rai plays on the 14th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images
England's Rai wins PGA Championship for first major title, LIV's Rahm finishes runner-up
May 17, 2026; Newtown Square, Pennsylvania, USA; Jon Rahm plays on the 8th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
18 May 2026 01:56AM (Updated: 18 May 2026 07:16AM)
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NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania, May 17 : England's Aaron Rai secured the biggest win of his career with a three-shot PGA Championship victory over Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley on Sunday.

Rai separated himself from a packed leaderboard with four back-nine birdies, including a 68-footer at the par-three 17th that delivered the knockout blow, en route to a five-under-par 65 that left him at nine under on the week.

With the win, Rai becomes the first Englishman to win the PGA Championship in the stroke play era and first since Jim Barnes in 1919.

When Rai's final putt dropped there were still two pairings on the course, and while his name was already being engraved on the Wanamaker Trophy he did not break into the type of final-hole celebration typical of a major champion.

Source: Reuters
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