LONDON, Nov 21 : England captain Maro Itoje was delighted with a record 37-12 victory over New Zealand on Saturday, but is determined that his side keeps improving.

After four victories in a row over Fiji, Argentina, Australia and Japan, England were braced for a much sterner test against the All Blacks, who were hurting from a shock loss to Wales.

But England demolished New Zealand, racing into an early lead and ultimately winning at a canter to record back-to-back victories over the All Blacks for the first time since 2003.

"I thought we took a step forward today," Itoje told reporters. "I thought we took advantage of the opportunity we had, but ... we don't want this to be our ceiling, we don't want this to be as good as it gets for England.

"We want to push, we want to get better. We have an amazing opportunity next week, however the chips fall to do that."

ENGLAND HONOUR MOODY

Former England captain Lewis Moody, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, lined up with the England players for the pre-match haka, as England reprised their V formation from last year's victory.

"Lewis is such an inspirational man, he was an inspirational player and, given his diagnosis, the players jumped at the opportunity to support him," Itoje said.

"I think he and his family gave us that extra lift today. He came to spend some time with us yesterday, he presented us our shirts for today's game.

"He addressed us and there's no doubt that his presence, him joining us for the haka, him spending time with us, gave us an extra lift."

Itoje, though, played down the impact of how England responded to the haka.

"The most important thing is how you start the game against New Zealand," he said. "You can do whatever you want. There are teams historically who've done different things, different formations.

"It's important, but the most important thing is how you start the game. I wouldn't pay too much attention to whatever anyone does to respond to the haka."