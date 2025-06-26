England's rising talents poised for Euro 2025 spotlight, Kirby says

LONDON :Deprived of some of their most experienced players, England's women will need new faces to shine at Euro 2025 but former midfielder Fran Kirby believes the young guns can step up.

Kirby announced her international retirement this month, following goalkeeper Mary Earps in May, while Chelsea defender Millie Bright made herself unavailable for selection.

That trio have accumulated 218 international caps and began every game as England were crowned European champions in 2022.

Kirby's surprise decision came after being told by coach Sarina Wiegman that she would not make the 23-strong squad for the tournament in Switzerland.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

While it was clearly a painful end to her England career and took a while for her to digest, Kirby is excited to watch new heroines emerge from the squad - the likes of Brighton teammate Michelle Agyemang, Grace Clinton and Jess Park.

"It's really exciting to see them grow and obviously it's going to be very different for them going into this tournament and being part of the tournament and seeing how they develop, how they learn," Kirby, speaking at a London event organised by leading global ticket exchange company viagogo, said.

"You have to give these girls an opportunity at some point. You have to give them an opportunity to go to a major tournament and to experience it and to learn from it because you're looking at the next six, seven, eight, nine, 10 years with these girls.

"Giving them experience now will only help push them forward going into the next few tournaments."

Agyemang scored within a minute of coming off the bench for her senior debut against Belgium in April and Kirby says her 19-year-old Brighton teammate could make a big impact.

"I think Michelle, we can see her qualities. She's very strong, she's very direct, she's very powerful. When she strikes the ball, I don't think there's many goalkeepers that will save it, to be honest," Kirby said.

"She wants to learn. She wants to listen to you, she wants to take your advice, and that's really important I think.

"All three of them are going to be massively important for England over the next 10 years."

Kirby, who made 77 England appearances, said she had set her sights on bowing out at Euro 2025.

But now she will only be a spectator. She recalls the conversation she had with Wiegman while on England duty.

"Having the conversation with Sarina, the decision for me was like, okay, I want to get this out. I wanted to just get out and get it done with and just forget about it, basically," she said. "I wanted to stay for the rest of the camp and I wanted to tell the girls in the changing room to their faces so I could thank them all for everything and kind of wish them good luck.

"Some sad moments, but now excitement, and that's fine."