Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Robinson cleared to join Ireland test after injury scare
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Robinson cleared to join Ireland test after injury scare

England's Robinson cleared to join Ireland test after injury scare

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - County Championship - Division Two - Worcestershire v Sussex - County Ground, New Road, Worcester, Britain - May 4, 2023 Sussex's Ollie Robinson Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

23 May 2023 07:20PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Seamer Ollie Robinson is fit to join the England squad ahead of next month's one-off test against Ireland after a scan revealed no damage to his left ankle, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old, who has 16 caps, was struck down with a sore ankle while playing for County Championship side Sussex last week.

England face Ireland at Lord's in a one-off test starting on June 1 before the five-test Ashes series against Australia begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

"Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men's Test squad this weekend," ECB said in a statement.

England have had injury problems in the lead-up to the Ashes, with fast bowler Jofra Archer ruled out of the series and fellow quick James Anderson sidelined with a groin strain.

Australia hold the Ashes after retaining the urn with a 4-0 win over England at home in 2021-22.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.