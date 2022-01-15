Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Robinson needs to be fitter, says bowling coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Robinson needs to be fitter, says bowling coach

England's Robinson needs to be fitter, says bowling coach

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - Australia v England - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne, Australia - December 27, 2021 England's Ollie Robinson in action during day 2 of the Third Test REUTERS/Loren Elliott

15 Jan 2022 02:14AM (Updated: 15 Jan 2022 02:12AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson must improve his fitness to deal with the demands of test cricket, bowling coach Jon Lewis said after the 28-year-old suffered a back spasm on the opening day of the final Ashes test against Australia on Friday.

Robinson took two early wickets in Hobart, sending back David Warner and Steve Smith for a duck, but later sustained the back problem that limited his bowling to eight overs.

Australia, who enjoy an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-test series, ended the first day nL1N2TU0EU of the pink-ball contest on 241-6.

"(His fitness) is something he needs to improve", Lewis said. "He's got a record of playing a lot of games of county cricket but international cricket is of higher intensity and you play it all year round.

"So he's got to get used to understanding what it takes to be a full-time year-round international cricketer and playing that extra day, five days of test cricket."

Robinson has taken 37 wickets in eight tests for England since his debut against New Zealand at Lord's in June last year.

Lewis said the team were hoping Robinson could recover overnight and return to bowling on Saturday.

"Those things can come and go so we're hoping with treatment overnight he can come back tomorrow and be free enough to bowl."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us