England's Robinson ruled out of second test against New Zealand, reports say

June 15 : Seamer Ollie Robinson, whose player-of-the-match performance guided England to victory in the first test against New Zealand, will miss the second match due to a sore right knee, British media reports said on Sunday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) did not immediately respond to a request for comment made outside normal UK business hours.

Playing his first test in over two years, Robinson took seven wickets including five in the first innings as England won by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's.

The 32-year-old experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and underwent a precautionary scan on Saturday, before which the ECB had called up uncapped Henry Crocombe as his cover.

The second match of the three-test series begins at The Oval on Wednesday. England are already without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson.

The pair were left out of the second test following an investigation into an incident in a London nightclub.