England's Root becomes second player to reach 14,000 test runs

June 20 : England’s Joe Root became only the second player in cricket's longest format to surpass 14,000 runs on Saturday, the fourth day of the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval.

The stand-in captain, filling in for Ben Stokes, brought up the landmark in his 302nd innings. Indian great Sachin Tendulkar is the only other player to pass 14,000 runs, eventually notching up a staggering 15,921 in his career.

Tendulkar reached the 14,000 mark slightly faster than Root, doing so in 279 innings.

Root, 36, has been a cornerstone of England’s test batting lineup since debuting against India in 2012. Widely regarded as one of the modern greats, he averages 50.77 in the format and has amassed 41 centuries and 66 half-centuries over the course of his career.

Meanwhile, England, who lead the three-match series 1-0, are chasing a target of 463, which would be a record run chase if they manage it.