England's Salt says short-format leagues have helped improve his game

England opener Phil Salt has said the growth of shorter format franchise-based leagues has opened the door to explore fresh ideas and helped him evolve as a complete batter in all formats.

The world number two T20 batter, leading Team Abu Dhabi in the T10 format, has made 65 white-ball appearances for England and played in franchise leagues across eight countries.

Ahead of next year's Champions Trophy, the 28-year-old said the shorter format leagues (T20s and T10s) allow him to pick other players' brains and explore various nuances of batting.

"It's not often a lot of crossovers (between the short formats), as you would expect from T10 and 50-over cricket. One thing as a player that this competition (T10 league) always does, it gives me new ideas to take away," Salt, whose team are third in the Abu Dhabi T10 standings out of 10 teams, told Reuters.

"You see guys go about it in so many different ways and you always pick the best bits you think could apply to your game. From an individual point of view, I think there are always ways you can get better and it's always on show there."

Salt, who made his ODI debut in 2021 and played his first T20I six months later against West Indies, said retaining the opener's spot in England "is very competitive ... but if you're the man in possession then that can only motivate you to keep going."

Salt struck an imperious century to help England secure an eight-wicket win over West Indies in Barbados on Nov. 9 in the first T20 of a five-match series, which the tourists won 3-1.

While he has made his name in the limited overs set-up, Salt has yet to seal a spot for his country in the red-ball format where England have adopted an aggressive way of playing.

"I think the most important thing for me is being where my feet are and (to) keep getting better and every game of cricket I play is an opportunity. I want to keep taking those opportunities (to play tests) with both hands," he added.