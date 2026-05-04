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England's Sciver-Brunt ruled out of NZ series ahead of T20 World Cup
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England's Sciver-Brunt ruled out of NZ series ahead of T20 World Cup

England's Sciver-Brunt ruled out of NZ series ahead of T20 World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Women's World Cup - Semi Final - England v South Africa - Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India - October 29, 2025 England's Nat Sciver-Brunt during the match REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/ File Photo

04 May 2026 04:03PM
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May 4 - England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt will miss the three-match one-day international series against New Zealand due to a calf injury, sparking concerns for the hosts barely one month before the start of the Women's Twenty20 World Cup.

Sciver-Brunt, who sustained a left calf tear during a domestic game for the Blaze against Warwickshire, has been advised to rest after having scans, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Sunday.

Vice-captain Charlie Dean will captain the team during the ODI series, starting on May 10.

England begin their Group B campaign in the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka on June 12 in Birmingham.

Source: Reuters
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