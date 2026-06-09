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England's Spence to wear protective mask at World Cup due to broken jaw
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England's Spence to wear protective mask at World Cup due to broken jaw

England's Spence to wear protective mask at World Cup due to broken jaw

Soccer Football - International Friendly - England v New Zealand - Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, U.S. - June 6, 2026 England's Djed Spence in action with New Zealand's Tim Payne IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck

09 Jun 2026 01:07PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2026 01:11PM)
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June 9 : England defender Djed Spence said he will have to play while wearing a protective mask at the World Cup after suffering a broken jaw in a Premier League match last month.

The Tottenham Hotspur player sustained the injury in a collision with Chelsea striker Liam Delap and had to wear a mask in their final match of the season against Everton.

"It's a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is," Spence told reporters on Monday.

"I've got a broken jaw so I have to wear it throughout the tournament. It's something I will have to get used to. It'll be three months until it's fully healed, so it's a long time."

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Spence, who played to the end of the match against Chelsea, said he had not been worried that he might be sidelined due to the injury.

"It was painful but luckily I play football with my feet and not my jaw. So I was all good," the 25-year-old added.

England open their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas on June 17 before taking on Ghana and Panama.

Source: Reuters
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