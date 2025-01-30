Logo
England's Stanway out for 'several months' after knee surgery
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Arsenal v Bayern Munich - Meadow Park, Borehamwood, Britain - December 18, 2024 Bayern Munich's Georgia Stanway reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

30 Jan 2025 06:59PM
Bayern Munich's England midfielder Georgia Stanway has had knee ligament surgery which will keep her sidelined for several months, the club said on Thursday.

Bayern added that Stanway had suffered a lateral collateral ligament tear in her right knee in training earlier this week.

"The 26-year-old England international had an operation on Wednesday and will now be out for several months," the club said in a statement.

The injury could be a huge blow to England as they prepare to defend their title at the Euros scheduled for July.

Stanway played in every game at Euro 2022 while she also helped England reach the women's World Cup final in 2023 where they finished runners-up to Spain.

Source: Reuters

