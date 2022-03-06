Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Stokes keen to make amends after 'letting down' team in Ashes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England's Stokes keen to make amends after 'letting down' team in Ashes

England's Stokes keen to make amends after 'letting down' team in Ashes

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - Australia v England - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2022 England's Ben Stokes walks out of the field after sustaining an injury Dan Himbrechts/AAP Image via REUTERS

06 Mar 2022 02:49PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 02:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said he "let the team" down in their 4-0 Ashes drubbing in Australia, and pledged to do better in their three-match test series against West Indies.

Stokes made his return to cricket at the Ashes in December last year after taking an indefinite break from the game to focus on his mental health and recover from a finger injury, but struggled to find his best form Down Under.

The 30-year-old, who was hampered by a side strain which he picked up while playing in the fourth test, had an average of 23.60 with the bat, with a high score of 66, and took four wickets.

"Looking back on Australia we've had some honest reflections, not only as a team but individuals," Stokes told reporters on Saturday. "One of my reflections on the tour as a whole was that I personally felt I let the team down, with more than just performances.

"I would have liked to have been in better physical shape when I was in Australia. I never want to feel that way again because it's hard when you sit down to reflect on the things that didn't go well in Australia.

"We've come here (to Antigua) and wiped the slate clean. We can't live in the past. I know what I want to give to the team and I know what I have to do to deliver that on a consistent basis."

The first test in Antigua begins on March 8 and will be followed by contests in Barbados (March 16-20) and Grenada (March 24-28). The three-match series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us