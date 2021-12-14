Logo
England's Stokes signs new Durham deal until 2024
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup Final - New Zealand v England - Lord's, London, Britain - July 14, 2019 England's Ben Stokes celebrates winning the World Cup Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

14 Dec 2021 02:39AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 02:34AM)
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has signed a contract extension with Durham which will keep him at the first-class county club until 2024, the team announced on Monday.

Stokes has played 64 red-ball matches for Durham and scored 3,611 first-class runs, with a best of 185 against Lancashire.

"I am delighted to commit to a further three years with Durham, I have had some fantastic memories playing for the club over the years and I look forward to experiencing more of this in the future," Stokes said in a statement.

The 30-year-old took an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, but returned to action this month in England's first Ashes test defeat by Australia.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

