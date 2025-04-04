England's Stone sidelined for 14 weeks after knee surgery

England quick Olly Stone has been sidelined for 14 weeks with surgery required for a right knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Stone is targeting a return to full fitness by August, the ECB added, with the 31-year-old likely missing England's one-off test against Zimbabwe, limited-over series with West Indies and five tests with India at home between May and early August.

"Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire’s pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will now begin a period of rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire."