England's Stone sidelined for 14 weeks after knee surgery
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Third Test - England v Sri Lanka - The Oval, London, Britain - September 8, 2024 England's Olly Stone in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

04 Apr 2025 05:45PM
England quick Olly Stone has been sidelined for 14 weeks with surgery required for a right knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Friday.

Stone is targeting a return to full fitness by August, the ECB added, with the 31-year-old likely missing England's one-off test against Zimbabwe, limited-over series with West Indies and five tests with India at home between May and early August.

"Stone experienced increasing discomfort during Nottinghamshire’s pre-season tour of Abu Dhabi last month. Further scans conducted this week revealed the need for surgery," the ECB said in a statement.

"He will now begin a period of rehabilitation, working closely with the medical teams at both the ECB and Nottinghamshire."

Source: Reuters
