England's style will suit fast Australian pitches, says Trescothick

England's batters will relish the pace and bounce of Australian wickets during the Ashes series as they will allow Ben Stokes' side to play with their trademark aggression and put home bowlers under pressure, assistant coach Marcus Trescothick said.

Lively Australian tracks are expected to test England's high-tempo "Bazball" style, introduced by head coach Brendon McCullum, but Trescothick said on Tuesday the tourists are confident they can thrive in those conditions.

"The style of cricket we play is to try and put the bowlers under pressure," Trescothick told reporters in Perth, where his team are preparing for the November 21 series opener.

"Playing on bouncy pitches, where the ball comes onto the bat nicely, is something we always talk about trying to get back at home. It suits our style of play, which we're happy with.

"Definitely, the pitches have generally evolved in the last few years in Australia but you still expect them to be quick and bouncy and maybe have a bit more in it for the bowlers compared to years gone by."

Australia have won the last two home series 4-0 and whitewashed England 5-0 in 2013-14.

Trescothick, who played in three Ashes campaigns including a triumphant 2005 series on home soil, said England's batters were also looking to be smarter on the pitch.

"We're always trying to evolve," the 49-year-old added.

"Certain things have helped us along the way but as a mantra we're always trying to remain positive and put oppositions under pressure, whether we're bowling or batting."

Joe Root will head into the five-match series seeking a first century Down Under and Trescothick backed the top-ranked test batter to break his duck.

"The way he's gone in the last couple of years will probably explain that he's comfortable with what he's trying to do at the moment and how he's playing his game," Trescothick said.

"We've seen Joe grow massively in the last three seasons under McCullum and Ben Stokes in the style of play that we've had. His game has gone to the next level and hence the reason where he is in the rankings.

"You'd be very surprised if he doesn't carry on in that same sort of vein, the style of player that he is."