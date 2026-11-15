England's Tuchel not expecting racism issues, Spain's De la Fuente says none exists

MADRID, Nov 14 : England manager Thomas Tuchel does not expect racist abuse during Sunday's Nations League clash with Spain but said his players would be reminded of anti-racism protocols, prompting a terse response from Spain coach Luis de la Fuente.

England face the world champions in Madrid with top spot in their Nations League group at stake, returning to the Spanish capital for the first time since a 2004 friendly in which Black England players, including Ashley Cole and Shaun Wright-Phillips, were subjected to racist abuse from the crowd.

England midfielder Declan Rice said the squad knew exactly how to respond if racism occurred.

"In the past, I've experienced that in Montenegro, Bulgaria and there was a protocol in place we followed," Rice told reporters on Saturday. "We came off the pitch. We know exactly where we are as a group on that.

"I'm not expecting any of that. This is a beautiful city, great stadium, the players we're playing against we have a lot of respect for. It's set up to be a really good evening and hopefully not a negative one."

The issue gained traction after Spain were fined $20,000 following anti-Muslim chants by supporters during a match against Egypt in Barcelona in March.

Spain must also play their next home friendly with a reduced-capacity crowd as part of the punishment.

RACISM NOT A PROBLEM IN SPAIN

De la Fuente rejected any suggestion that racism was a problem in Spain.

"What I can tell you, and you can pass this on to Thomas, is that there is no racism in Spain. That's how strongly I feel about it," De la Fuente said.

"There is no racism. Just as in England, there is no racism in Spain. None of us are racist."

Tuchel bristled when told of De la Fuente's remarks, accusing sections of the Spanish media of misrepresenting his comments.

"I was polite enough to (answer) a question from your colleagues, and you run and ask the other coach and tell him that I talk about racism in Spain," Tuchel said.

"I never talked about racism in Spain. I answered politely a question about what happens. I never expect racism and the dressing room is the most anti-racist place on earth."

James Trafford will start in goal for England on Saturday, said Tuchel, who added that everyone was fit to play including Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence who have recovered from injury.