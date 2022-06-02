Logo
England's Tuilagi to miss Australia tour due to injury
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - England Training - England Rugby Performance Centre, Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain - November 19, 2021 England's Manu Tuilagi during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

02 Jun 2022 07:04PM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 07:04PM)
England centre Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of next month's tour to Australia after undergoing a procedure on his knee, his club Sale Sharks said on Thursday.

England play the Wallabies in a three-test series in their first tour of the country in six years, which gets underway in Perth on July 2.

"Sale Sharks can confirm that Manu Tuilagi has undergone a routine procedure on his knee which will rule the 31-year-old out of this summer's England tour to Australia," the club said in a statement.

"The club, in close consultation with England Rugby, have decided that a summer of rest and a full pre-season is the best course of action."

Tuilagi, who has appeared just 46 times for England due to various injuries since making his debut in 2011, missed their entire Six Nations campaign as Eddie Jones' side finished third.

England crushed the Wallabies 3-0 on their last tour of Australia in 2016.

Source: Reuters

