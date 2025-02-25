England's Wiegman hails Spain's resilience amid off-field turmoil

England manager Sarina Wiegman on Tuesday hailed the mental fortitude displayed by Spain's players during the trial of former Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) chief Luis Rubiales, ahead of a Women's Nations League meeting between the teams.

Last week, Rubiales was ordered by Spain's High Court to pay a fine of 10,800 euros ($11,325) for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips in front of a global TV audience after Spain beat England to win the Women's World Cup in Sydney in 2023.

The incident caused a nationwide furore about sexism in Spain.

Spain went on to win the Nations League in 2024 and finished fourth at the Paris Olympics.

Wiegman's England host Spain in a Nations League Group A3 clash at Wembley on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2023 World Cup final and the Dutch coach had high praise for the opposition players and their ability to focus on succeeding on the pitch.

"It says first of all that they are a very good team but it also says that they show resilience and they are so brave," Wiegman told reporters.

"I think we have to keep talking about it, unfortunately, and we have to keep telling the world that we stand in solidarity with them and hopefully it will make change. I think it has already made change."

England forward Alessia Russo, who plays with Spanish internationals Laia Codina and Mariona Caldentey at Arsenal, echoed her coach's sentiments.

"We have stood in solidarity with them since the moment it began. It is really a shame they have had to go through this," Russo said.

"We hope it makes change going forward and it is a testament to the players, to be so brave and speak out but also to still be performing at the level that they are.

"I have (Arsenal) teammates that have been through it. They have acted with so much calmness through it all. We stand with them and back them all the way."

England have two wins from their last five games, with the side seeking to rediscover their best form ahead of the European Championship in Switzerland in July where they will be defending champions.

Asked if a win over world champions Spain would help silence critics of the team, Wiegman said: "We are not playing football to beat the critics. We are playing football to win games.

"We will try to be at our best tomorrow again and be connected as a team. What we want to do is get more consistency so create momentum in the game and keep it longer, that is what we have experienced over the last couple of games."

($1 = 0.9537 euros)