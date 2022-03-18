Logo
England's Wood ruled out of IPL, Windies series with elbow injury
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - West Indies v England - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda - March 10, 2022 England's Mark Wood reacts Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

18 Mar 2022 10:06PM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 11:17PM)
Fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out of this year's Indian Premier League and the remainder of England's tour of the West Indies due to an elbow injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday (Mar 18).

Wood, who left the field due to the injury after sending down only five overs on day three of the first test in Antigua, was set to play for newly-formed franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.

Wood previously played for the Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

"Scan results have confirmed that Wood has a right elbow injury. He will return to the UK next week for a specialist opinion regarding the management of his injury," ECB said in a statement.

"The Durham quick, who was due to play in the Indian Premier League, will now miss the tournament and will have an indefinite break from cricket until more information is determined from the elbow specialist.

"England men will confirm whether a replacement will be called up in due course ahead of the third Test in Grenada."

Lucknow have not yet announced a replacement for Wood.

Source: Reuters/nh

