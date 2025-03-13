Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England's Wood undergoes knee surgery, set to miss India series
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England's Wood undergoes knee surgery, set to miss India series

England's Wood undergoes knee surgery, set to miss India series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second One Day International - India v England - Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, India - February 9, 2025 England's Mark Wood in action REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo
England's Wood undergoes knee surgery, set to miss India series
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - Australia v England - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - February 22, 2025 England's Mark Wood prepares to bowl REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
13 Mar 2025 08:55PM (Updated: 13 Mar 2025 09:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England pace bowler Mark Wood will be sidelined for four months after having surgery to repair knee ligament damage, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Thursday, potentially ruling him out of the home series against India this year.

Wood has had issues with his left knee for a year and the 35-year-old experienced "increased stiffness and discomfort" during England's Champions Trophy group game against Afghanistan earlier this month, which forced him to leave the field.

Wood has had several surgeries in his career and the ECB said he was targeting a return to full fitness by the end of July.

"I'm gutted to be out for so long after representing England across all formats since the start of last year," Wood said in a statement.

"But I've got every confidence that I'll be back firing on all cylinders now that I've been able to sort my knee out."

England host Zimbabwe in a one-off test in May followed by two white-ball series against the West Indies.

England then welcome India for a five-match test series which begins on June 20 while the final test will be played from July 31-August 4.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement