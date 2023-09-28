English Championship winners Jersey Reds cease trading

Jersey Reds, who won the English second division Championship last season, have ceased trading amid financial difficulties, the club said on Thursday, warning liquidation was "inevitable unless a solution can be found in the very short term".

Jersey Reds ceased trading on Wednesday, saying they would be unable to pay September salaries due this week, the club added in a statement.

Reduced funding from the Rugby Football Union (RFU) in early 2020 and further costs incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic created a "challenging landscape," the Reds said.

They are set become the latest English rugby club to fold after Premiership teams Wasps, Worcester Warriors and London Irish all entered administration in the last 12 months.

"We had been able to start the season and maintain sufficient funds to cover the summer, but regret that our conversations with potential new investors as well as existing ones have been unsuccessful," club chairman Mark Morgan said.

"At one stage at the end of last season it appeared there was a viable way forward for the second tier once the new Professional Game Agreement was implemented from summer 2024.

"But Championship clubs have been left in the dark since that point and this led to a growing fatigue among those who may have invested, but could not be given any concrete assurance about when the new structure would come in, or how it would be funded."

Jersey Reds also said they will not be travelling to England to face Cornish Pirates in their Premiership Rugby Cup tie on Friday.

They have competed in the Championship for the past 11 seasons since being promoted from the amateur levels of English rugby.

In 2022, Jersey Reds separated the professional side of the club from the amateur Jersey RFC operation "in order to safeguard the future of amateur rugby in Jersey".

"There are a large number of players, coaches and other members of staff who have made huge contributions to the club in recent seasons, and we regret the massive effect this will have on all of them," Morgan said. "It's a very sad day."