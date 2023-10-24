Logo
English referee Wayne Barnes to officiate World Cup final
English referee Wayne Barnes to officiate World Cup final

English referee Wayne Barnes to officiate World Cup final

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - Bronze Final - New Zealand v Wales - Tokyo Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - November 1, 2019 Referee Wayne Barnes during the match REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

24 Oct 2023 12:06AM
England’s Wayne Barnes, the most experienced referee in history with 110 tests, will officiate Saturday’s World Cup final between New Zealand and holders South Africa in Paris, World Rugby confirmed on Monday.

Barnes will have compatriots Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley as his assistant referees, with Tom Foley named as the Television Match Official.

"Congratulations to the match official team," Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney said. "We are so pleased that Wayne will referee his first final alongside Karl, Matthew, Tom and Luke.

"It is the first time in World Cup history that all the officials have been appointed from one union and it speaks volumes for the quality of English officials and this group who work so brilliantly alongside one another."

Australian Nic Berry is to officiate the bronze final between England and Argentina that will also be played at the Stade de France on Friday. He will be assisted by Nika Amashukeli from Georgia and Ireland's Andrew Brace.

Source: Reuters

