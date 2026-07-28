English soccer plans trial to deter tactical goalkeeper injury stoppages

LONDON, July 27 : English soccer is poised to trial a new system next season aimed at stopping teams exploiting so-called tactical goalkeeper timeouts, sources within the industry said.

The English Football League (EFL), English Premier League, National League and Women's Super League are all expected to implement the system, pending permission from the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Under the trial, a goalkeeper who receives treatment on the pitch, except in specific circumstances, will require his team to remove an outfield player for one minute.

Currently an outfield player who receives treatment from a physio on the pitch must leave the field for one minute.

The sight of goalkeepers calling for medical attention, often despite no contact from an opponent, has become increasingly common and has been a point of frustration for fans, pundits and opposing managers.

The stoppages can allow team mates to receive tactical instruction near the touchline.

Last season there were numerous examples of keepers going down injured at crucial junctures of games.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler criticised Arsenal keeper David Raya last season after the Spaniard was treated three times with Arsenal holding on for a crucial 1-0 victory in the Premier League title race.

"In general, the Premier League needs to find a rule because that's not for football what Arsenal did there," Hurzeler said at the time.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke also accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to "bend the rules" and break up play.

While IFAB, the body responsible for the laws of the game, declined to bring in a new rule, it invited national associations and leagues to apply to undertake trials.

According to the BBC, coaches will have 10 seconds to nominate another player to leave the pitch or failing that the captain would have to spend one minute on the touchline.

The exceptions will be if the keeper and an outfield player have collided, if the keeper is fouled and needs obvious medical attention or is bleeding or if the keeper has a suspected concussion.

Should IFAB clear the trial, the new system will be unveiled for the League Cup preliminary round tie between Tranmere Rovers and Rochdale on August 1.

IFAB has been approached by Reuters for comment.