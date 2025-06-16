English Women's Super League expanding to 14 teams from 2026

The English Women's Super League (WSL) will expand from 12 to 14 teams from the 2026-27 season, WSL Football said on Monday, and a promotion/relegation playoff will be introduced.

The changes, subject to approval by the FA Board, mean that two teams will be automatically promoted from the second-tier WSL2 next season and the third-placed club in tier two will face the bottom club in WSL in a playoff.

From the 2026-27 season onwards, the 13th-placed side in the top division will meet the runners-up of WSL2 in a promotion/relegation playoff, and the WSL's bottom club will be relegated and replaced by the winners of the second division.

"Expanding the WSL to 14 teams will stimulate movement between leagues and through the pyramid which increases

opportunities," WSL CEO Nikki Doucet said.

"The introduction of a promotion/relegation playoff creates distinction for the women's game and introduces a high-profile, high stakes match."