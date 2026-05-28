Logo
Logo

Sport

Enhanced Games offers $10 million prize to sprinter who breaks Bolt's 100m record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Enhanced Games offers $10 million prize to sprinter who breaks Bolt's 100m record

Enhanced Games offers $10 million prize to sprinter who breaks Bolt's 100m record
FILE PHOTO: Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates after winning the men's 100 metres final during the world athletics championships at the Olympic stadium in Berlin August 16, 2009. Bolt won the race in a time of 9.58 seconds setting a new world record. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/File Photo
Enhanced Games offers $10 million prize to sprinter who breaks Bolt's 100m record
May 24, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view of the Enhanced Games complex at Resorts World Las Vegas. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
28 May 2026 07:37AM (Updated: 28 May 2026 07:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

May 27 : Enhanced Games organizers said on Wednesday they will offer a $10 million bonus to any man who breaks Usain Bolt's 100 metres world record at their 2027 event, sharply increasing the financial stakes for the controversial, drug-friendly competition. 

Enhanced said the prize would go to the winner of the men's 100m final if he runs faster than Bolt's 9.58 seconds, the time the Jamaican set in Berlin in 2009 and which is viewed as one of the most untouchable marks in the sport.

The announcement followed the inaugural Enhanced Games, held on Sunday at Resorts World Las Vegas, where athletes produced one swimming "world record" and 21 personal bests.

Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev won the 50m freestyle with a time of 20.81 seconds and earned a total of $1.5 million, which the company described as the largest single payout in swimming history.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

His time will not make official record ​books because competitors' results are considered illegal by global sporting authorities.

The Enhanced Games permits athletes who use substances banned by ​the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), while the swimmers are also allowed to wear polyurethane "super-suits" banned in 2010.

Chief Executive Maximilian Martin said in a shareholder letter that the debut event showed the impact of "medically supervised enhancement protocols," with 13 athletes setting 21 new personal bests.

The company said all competitors cleared medical screenings and left the event healthy.

Enhanced said its first event had secured more than $32 million in contracted sponsorship value and that planning for the 2027 Games was already underway. The company also said it was considering smaller events before then, with endurance sports identified as a possible next area of expansion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement