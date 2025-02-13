Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Eni returns to F1 with Renault's Alpine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Eni returns to F1 with Renault's Alpine

Eni returns to F1 with Renault's Alpine

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

13 Feb 2025 09:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Italian energy company Eni will return to the FIA Formula 1 World Championship after a 25-year break as energy and fuel supplier of Renault's racing team Alpine, they said on Thursday.

The three groups will also work together to test new bio-gasoline products for racing purposes, they said in a joint statement.

Eni has developed a biofuel business and is Europe's second-largest producer of fuels made from vegetable oil, waste cooking oil and grease.

The Italian group and Renault also said they would explore potential joint business options in sectors including electric mobility infrastructure, smart mobility services, and energy supply.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement