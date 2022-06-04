Logo
Protester ties herself to the net to interrupt French Open semi-final
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Security members take off the court a protestor after she ties herself to the net during the semi final between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Security members take off the court a protestor after she ties herself to the net during the semi final between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Protestor ties herself to the net during the semi final between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic as security members cut the ties REUTERS/Yves Herman
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Security members take off the court a protestor after she ties herself to the net during the semi final between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 3, 2022 Protestor ties herself to the net during the semi final between Norway's Casper Ruud and Croatia's Marin Cilic as security members cut the ties REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
04 Jun 2022 03:37AM (Updated: 04 Jun 2022 03:47AM)
PARIS :A protester interrupted the French Open men's semi-final between Marin Cilic of Croatia and Norwegian Casper Ruud for 15 minutes on Friday when she jumped onto Court Philippe Chatrier and tied herself to the net.

The woman, wearing a t-shirt that read 'we have 1028 days left' tied herself to the edge of the net with a string around her neck.

It was unclear what the message, written on both sides of her white t-shirt, was meant to signify.

The players were quickly ushered off the court and play was interrupted with Ruud leading 3-6 6-4 4-1, as security guards took up positions and the protester was removed.

Play resumed after 15 minutes.

This is not the first time play has been interrupted at the French Open. During the 2009 men's final a spectator jumped on to the court from the stands and tried to put a hat on Roger Federer's head, while in the 2013 showpiece between Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer, a masked protester ran around the court waving a flare.

Source: Reuters

