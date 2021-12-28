Conte says regular tests helping Spurs deal with 'big mess' of COVID-19

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte said daily testing in the Premier League is a good solution to the "big mess" caused by COVID-19.

The English top flight has postponed 15 games this month due to COVID-19 outbreaks and reverted to emergency measures including daily antigen testing and twice-weekly PCR tests, regardless of vaccine status.

Spurs - who have had two league matches called off - take on Southampton away later on Tuesday (Dec 28), 48 hours after their 3-0 win over Crystal Palace, and will receive results of PCR tests conducted on Monday before the game.

Conte said he is fully aware of the disruption a positive test can cause.

"Yeah ... it happened when we were having the problems two weeks ago. When I said we were having training sessions, I was preparing for the game and then at the end of the session you can have a positive player," Conte told reporters.

"This is a big mess because you can prepare with a player that the next day you can't, but especially your players that are positive can infect other players.

"But now we're doing very well because before the training session there's a rapid test and then the other test you have the result the day after.

"This is a good solution because you know with the rapid test. It's not 100per cent but there's a good percentage of reality in this test."

A record 103 positive cases were found among players and staff in the Premier League over the past week, with the league deciding to go ahead with its packed schedule.