Equestrian-BEF chief says report on representation makes 'tough reading'
Equestrian-BEF chief says report on representation makes 'tough reading'

06 Apr 2023 02:47PM (Updated: 06 Apr 2023 02:47PM)
British Equestrian (BEF) Chief Executive Jim Eyre said a report on the "lived experiences of under-represented communities" in the sport made for "tough reading" and that federation had to address issues such as bullying and race and class bias.

The report, commissioned by the BEF and published on Thursday, said equestrian activity was perceived as "elitist and classist", and highlighted nine key themes including prohibitive costs and a missing diversity ethos within the industry.

"Themes of bullying and racialised experiences emerged strongly among participants currently involved in equestrian activity," the report said.

"Participants stated bullying was commonplace within riding schools and liveries, with many equestrian environments feeling emotionally unsafe for them ... Participants felt that race and class bias was also perpetuated.

"The commonality and shared views of respondents regardless of race or financial means indicates a readiness for cultural change within the equestrian industry."

The report set out 11 recommendations for BEF, which said it acknowledged the findings and recommendations.

"We face a long journey but it's one we must take to ensure we remain relevant and we have a vibrant equestrian community free from discrimination," Eyre said.

Source: Reuters

