Equestrian-Briton Dujardin suspended for a year after whipping horse's legs

The International Federation for Equestrian Sports suspended Britain's joint-most decorated female Olympian, Charlotte Dujardin, for a year on Thursday after a video showed her whipping a horse's legs multiple times.

Dujardin, who pulled out of the Paris Olympics when the video emerged in July, had been provisionally suspended for six months by the FEI in July after the equestrian governing body launched an investigation into her conduct.

"During her suspension, Dujardin is prohibited from participating in all activities related to competitions or events under the jurisdiction of the FEI or of a National Federation," the FEI said in a statement.

"The time served during her provisional suspension will be credited towards the one-year suspension."

The FEI also imposed a fine of 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,300) on Dujardin. She admitted the offences and accepted the sanctions, the statement added.

Dujardin, 39, has won six Olympic medals including two golds in individual dressage and one gold in team dressage. She has said previously that she is deeply ashamed of the incident.

"What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however there is no excuse," she said in a statement in July.

