Erasmus backs university student Makhaza to be future Springbok

Coach Rassie Erasmus does not foresee an immediate Springbok cap for Ntokozo Makhaza, but believes the winger will one day wear the green and gold having been called into the South Africa squad without playing a game of professional rugby.

Makhaza, 23, who found out about his selection for the start of the international season on social media, plays for the University of Cape Town in South Africa's Varsity Cup competition and is a reliable goal-kicker and speedy on the wing.

He is studying for a degree in psychology and social development and has never been tested against professional players.

"It's been a pleasure to work with him," Erasmus told reporters on Thursday. "He's consistently been the top Varsity Cup player, and especially in terms of point scoring, probably one of the best in the competition's history.

"You sometimes wonder, is this one of those players who slipped through the cracks? It's been good to see what he brings."

Erasmus suggests the June 28 meeting with the Barbarians in Cape Town, and July's two tests against Italy and one versus Georgia, might come too soon, but believes Makhaza could wear the jersey in the future.

"We definitely think he's someone who could play for the Springboks one day. It might be a bit early now. He's slotted in really well, but we’re also being realistic. Having said that, he’s certainly not far off the pace," Erasmus said.

"I think he's going to make it one day. And if we hadn't given him this chance, we'd never know."

Erasmus revealed there are several players with long-term injuries that are unlikely to feature for the Springboks this year – props Trevor Nyakane and Frans Malherbe, hooker/loose-forward Deon Fourie, and loose-forwards Elrigh Louw and Cameron Hanekom.

Better news is the return to fitness in the coming weeks of several World Cup winners, including flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, number eight Jasper Wiese and scrumhalf Grant Williams.