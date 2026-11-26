LONDON, Nov 25 : South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said Rassie Erasmus's ban was tough on the team but they would not use it as an excuse and planned a hotel celebration with the coach if they won Sunday's inaugural Nations Championship final against France.

World Rugby has banned Erasmus for six matches, including the final at Twickenham, for criticising match officials.

The suspension applies to any match-day involvement including coaching, entering the stadium or coaches’ box, communicating with match officials or engaging in media duties.

"There's stuff that we can't control and there's nothing we can do about it," Kolisi told reporters at a media event at Twickenham on Wednesday where South Africa were alone among the 12 participating sides with no coaching staff accompanying the captain.

The absentees included assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, who made the team announcement on Monday in the isiXhosa language. Every other team had both coach and captain present.

"All we can do is go to training, prepare, watch videos and prepare our mindset for the game... and the coach is there with us, every single training session until we have to go and play the game," said Kolisi.

"We're not going to make excuses, saying that 'oh, it's been a big thing, our coach is not at the stadium'. We know. It's tough. It's good to have him there but now he's not there we have to make it work as a group."

Sunday's final pitches the reigning World Cup holders against the reigning Six Nations champions, the best of the southern and northern hemispheres, less than a year before the next World Cup in Australia.

France beat South Africa 21-19 in Paris this month.

"He'll be at the hotel... so we'll go and celebrate with him," said Kolisi. "He's coaching us, he's within us. The only difference is that he's not there on Saturday (Sunday), which is tough, it is tough for us as a team, but you can't make excuses, it is what is happening right now.

"As a coach it's shared, it's the same as my leadership. I'm the captain here but in the group everybody's in charge of something. It's not nice not having him there because he helps us a lot, and then obviously at halftime when he comes in and talks.

"But the whole week he can still drive and coach us and decide and we'd love to do it for him."

Kolisi rejected suggestions that South Africa were tired from the four-test 'Rugby's Greatest Rivalry' series against New Zealand in August and September. The All Blacks have also lost twice in the Nations Championship, a shock defeat to Wales and a record drubbing by England.

"People are talking about being tired from Greatest Rivalry, that's nonsense," said the captain. "We're fine. The way we are playing is making us tired because we're not doing the things that we normally do."