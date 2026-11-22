Nov 21 : Rassie Erasmus’ watch-along in South Africa’s 20-17 loss to Ireland on Saturday provided a range of emotions but not much in the way of insight from the Springbok coach, who is serving a six-match ban for criticising match officials.

Erasmus hosted a live-stream of himself watching the game from the team’s Dublin hotel, and in the week had over 100,000 people request to view the match with him on a platform he had created.

He was sat in what appeared to be a conference room, drinking diet coke and getting increasingly animated as the game went on.

Erasmus celebrated his team’s two tries as you would expect him too, but largely sat sullen without much in the way of expression.

Those hoping for running commentary were left disappointed, though Erasmus had to be careful not to fall foul of broadcast rights, so could not have images or sound from the game.

He was seen talking animatedly to someone during the match, though with no sound it was unclear what was being said.

Under the terms of his suspension, he may not have direct or indirect contact with the team during matches.

Erasmus did give his thoughts at halftime, ruing the conceding of "stupid" penalties, but there was no post-game chatter as the visibly annoyed coach simply slammed the table, packed up his things and left.