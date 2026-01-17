Ergo Next Insurance becomes multi-year partner of Inter Miami - company

BERLIN, Jan 17 : Ergo Next Insurance on Saturday became a multi-year partner of MLS Cup winners Inter Miami as Ergo Group AG signed a deal that it hopes will strengthen its foothold in the United States and boost brand visibility, the company said.

The deal with the 2025 MLS Cup winners, who boast World Cup winner Lionel Messi, includes the use of Ergo Next Insurance logos on all training apparel for players and staff, including for pre-match warm-ups, as well as signage at Inter Miami’s new stadium at Miami Freedom Park.

“We’re proud that Inter Miami is the partner of choice for global brands looking to grow in the United States, recognising the distinctive opportunities our club provides as a dynamic business platform,” said Xavier Asensi, President of Business Operations at Inter Miami.

Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham who is the long-time architect of Miami's soccer project, signed a contract extension to 2028 with eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi in October, and they will inaugurate their new purpose-built stadium on April 4.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

No details were available on the exact duration and the financial size of the agreement which is ERGO’s first trans-Atlantic sports agreement.

Ergo, the major primary insurance business of reinsurer Munich Re , last year became the sole owner of Next, which is focused on insuring U.S. small businesses.

“Through the partnership with Inter Miami CF and the rebranding of Next Insurance, we are shifting gears in the rollout of our U.S roadmap and are setting the course to fully seize the growth potential ahead,” said Markus Riess, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Management of Ergo Group AG in a statement.

“In such an attractive, dynamic market, these two initiatives will be important levers to sustainably strengthen our visibility with customers, partners and the wider public, supporting our firm business ambition," he said.

Messi's 2023 arrival in Miami sparked fresh interest in the league at a critical moment for the sport in North America, with Canada, Mexico and the United States set to host the World Cup later this year.

Miami's valuation has doubled since 2022 to $1.2 billion, according to a Forbes report in 2025.