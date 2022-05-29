Logo
Ericsson survives two-lap shootout to win Indy 500
May 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; The car of Meyer Shank Racing driver Hlio Castroneves (06) of Brazil is wheeled to the track before the running of the 106th Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

29 May 2022 10:36PM (Updated: 30 May 2022 04:48AM)
INDIANAPOLIS: Sweden's Marcus Ericsson survived a two-lap shootout to win a dramatic Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, as the Brickyard reclaimed the mantle of the world's biggest single day sporting event, living up to its billing as the 'Greatest Spectacle in Racing".

On a day of twists and turns on the 2.5 mile oval, the biggest came just six laps from the end when Jimmie Johnson got down on the grass and spun up into the wall bringing out a red flag sending the cars onto the pit lane.

When the debris was cleared, the drivers returned to the track and with 300,000 spectators on their feet for a breath-taking two-lap winner-takes-all sprint, the 31-year-old Swede held off hard-charging Mexican Pato O'Ward to put his car on Victory Lane.

"I had to do everything there at the end to keep them behind," said Ericsson, after drinking the traditional quart of milk. "I can't believe it, I'm so happy."

Ericsson, a former-Formula One driver, becomes the second Swede to win the Indy 500 after Kenny Brack in 1999.

Source: Reuters

