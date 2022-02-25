Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle

Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Brentford v Crystal Palace - Brentford Community Stadium, London, Britain - February 12, 2022 Brentford's Christian Eriksen is unveiled to fans before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

25 Feb 2022 10:13PM (Updated: 25 Feb 2022 10:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will make his debut for Brentford in Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle United, marking his return after suffering a cardiac arrest in June last year, manager Thomas Frank said.

Eriksen joined Brentford as a free agent in January, nearly eight months after he collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

"Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch," Frank told reporters on Friday. "He will get his debut tomorrow.

"It will be a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family when he walks onto the pitch.

"For everyone involved in football who saw what happened, that is another reminder that we are privileged to do what we do and be alive. We need to appreciate every day, every moment, which is very difficult but (that is) a good reminder for us."

Eriksen's former club Inter Milan ended his contract in December as he is not allowed to play in Serie A because of his heart starter device, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

The 30-year-old playmaker will be making his first Premier League appearance since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020.

"The key thing is that everything has been checked and there is zero chance that something should happen. He and his family are aligned that he should play football, so that's very important," Frank added.

"Also for everyone... after you have had a cardiac arrest, that if it is a way out of it, you could have a normal life after you have been checked."

Brentford, who earned promotion to the top flight this season, are 14th in the league on 24 points after 26 matches.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us