Eriksen to make Brentford debut against Newcastle

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen will make his debut for Brentford in Saturday's Premier League home game against Newcastle United, marking his return after suffering a cardiac arrest in June last year, manager Thomas Frank said.

Eriksen joined Brentford as a free agent in January, nearly eight months after he collapsed on the pitch and received life-saving treatment during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland.

"Christian Eriksen will be in the squad and he will get on the pitch," Frank told reporters on Friday. "He will get his debut tomorrow.

"It will be a big day for all of us but especially Christian and his family when he walks onto the pitch.

"For everyone involved in football who saw what happened, that is another reminder that we are privileged to do what we do and be alive. We need to appreciate every day, every moment, which is very difficult but (that is) a good reminder for us."

Eriksen's former club Inter Milan ended his contract in December as he is not allowed to play in Serie A because of his heart starter device, an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator.

The 30-year-old playmaker will be making his first Premier League appearance since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020.

"The key thing is that everything has been checked and there is zero chance that something should happen. He and his family are aligned that he should play football, so that's very important," Frank added.

"Also for everyone... after you have had a cardiac arrest, that if it is a way out of it, you could have a normal life after you have been checked."

Brentford, who earned promotion to the top flight this season, are 14th in the league on 24 points after 26 matches.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)