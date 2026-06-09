Eriksen recovering at home after collapse in Denmark’s friendly against Ukraine

COPENHAGEN, June 8 : Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen said he had returned home on Monday and was recovering well with his family after he collapsed on the pitch during Sunday's friendly international against Ukraine.

"Receiving a shock from my ICD (Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillator) has had a major impact on both me and my family, but I want to reassure everyone that this was a different situation from what happened in 2021," Eriksen said in a post on Instagram.

"I am feeling good, and my recovery has already started," he added.

The 34-year-old playmaker caused widespread concern when he clutched his chest and fell to the turf in the 65th minute of the match against Ukraine in the Danish city of Odense.

Sunday's incident marked the second time the 34-year-old playmaker collapsed to the turf while representing his country.

In 2021 he collapsed during his side's opening European Championship group game against Finland in Copenhagen.

He received life-saving CPR treatment and was later fitted with the special heart-starting ICD device, and he managed to resume his career at both club and international level.