Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack

Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Denmark - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 26, 2022 Denmark's Christian Eriksen comes in as a substitute after his incident at the Euro 2020 REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Denmark - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 26, 2022 Denmark's Christian Eriksen scores their second goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Denmark - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 26, 2022 Netherlands' Memphis Depay scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Denmark - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 26, 2022 Netherlands' Steven Berghuis during the warm up REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
Eriksen scores on Denmark return after Euro heart attack
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Denmark - Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 26, 2022 Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard in action with Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
27 Mar 2022 05:04AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2022 05:26AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Christian Eriksen scored within two minutes of his return to the Danish national team on Saturday, rifling home after coming on as a substitute in their friendly against Netherlands 288 days after he suffered a near-fatal heart attack on the pitch.

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 clash with Finland at Copenhagen's Parken Stadium and had to have a device fitted to regulate his heart. It led to the end of his time at Italian club Inter Milan, as Italy's Serie A does not allow players who use such devices to play.

The 30-year-old Eriksen, who resumed his club career with English Premier League side Brentford on Feb. 26, came on as a halftime substitute for the Danes in Amsterdam to win his 110th international cap.

He scored Denmark's second goal to put the score at 3-2 to the Dutch with 43 minutes to play.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us