Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack

Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Denmark v Serbia - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - March 29, 2022 Denmark's Christian Eriksen celebrates scoring their third goal with Jacob Bruun Larsen Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Eriksen scores on Parken return after Euro heart attack
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Denmark v Serbia - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - March 29, 2022 Denmark's Christian Eriksen with coach Kasper Hjulmand as he is substituted Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
30 Mar 2022 02:17AM (Updated: 30 Mar 2022 02:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN : Christian Eriksen scored a brilliant goal as he made a triumphant return to the Parken Stadium where he almost died of a heart attack at Euro 2020 last June, netting Denmark's third in a 3-0 friendly win over Serbia on Tuesday.

Eriksen, who scored with his first touch after coming on as a substitute against Netherlands in Amsterdam on Saturday, was guaranteed a warm welcome at the stadium that fell into shocked silence when he slumped to the grass in a Euro 2020 group game against Finland.

Joakim Maehle gave the Danes the lead with a thumping deflected drive in the 15th minute and Jesper Lindstroem added a second eight minutes after the break as the home side enjoyed the better chances.

Captaining the team, Eriksen gave the vocal Danish crowd what they wanted in the 57th minute, cutting onto his right foot and firing home a fizzing drive at the opposite end of the pitch to where he collapsed.

Still building his fitness after re-starting his club career at English Premier League side Brentford in February, the crowd chanted Eriksen's name as he was replaced in the 80th minute with Kasper Schmeichel kissing Eriksen on the head as he handed over the captain's arm-band.

Having failed to register a single shot on target until the 88th minute, the Serbs will be hoping that they can improve their wayward shooting before both sides head for the World Cup finals in Qatar, which begin in November.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us