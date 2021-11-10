Ernst wins lease on Lamborghini with pro-am hole in one

US Solheim Cup veteran Austin Ernst has yet to tee off at the LPGA's Pelican Women's Championship this week in Florida but will drive away a winner after a hole-in-one during the pro-am earned her a two-year lease on a Lamborghini.

With a Lamborghini on display all week at Pelican Golf Club's par-three 12th hole and available to anyone who makes a hole in one, Ernst used an eight iron to ace the 147-yard hole on Monday and secure her keys to the luxury Italian sports car.

"I've seen Lamborghinis, but this is the first time I've ever sat in a Lamborghini," said Ernst, a three-time winner on the LPGA Tour.

"Two of my holes-in-one have been in competition, and now I have made two in pro-ams. This is really cool. I'm excited to take a little test drive."

The Nov 11-14 Pelican Women's Championship will feature a 108-player field, including world number one Nelly Korda, Ko Jin-young (2), defending champion Kim Sei-young (4) and Lydia Ko (5).