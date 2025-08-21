Errani, Vavassori retain US Open mixed doubles crown

NEW YORK :Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, overcoming Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3 5-7 10-6 in the competition's reimagined format that drew some of the top singles players.

The defending champions, who needed a wild card entry into the competition that prioritised singles rankings, relied on their veteran experience to outfox the Polish-Norwegian duo.

The packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered wildly as Vavassori clinched it with a lethal forehand and the pair walked away with a $1 million prize.

Organisers have tested a novel format for the competition this year, hosting it during the week before the main singles draw with eight entries based on combined singles rankings of players and eight wild cards.