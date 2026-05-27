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Erratic Swiatek reaches French Open round three
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Erratic Swiatek reaches French Open round three

Erratic Swiatek reaches French Open round three
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Erratic Swiatek reaches French Open round three
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match against Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Erratic Swiatek reaches French Open round three
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates after winning her second round match against Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Erratic Swiatek reaches French Open round three
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 27, 2026 Czech Republic's Sara Bejlek in action during her second round match against Poland's Iga Swiatek REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
27 May 2026 08:15PM (Updated: 27 May 2026 08:18PM)
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PARIS, May 27 : World number three Iga Swiatek continued her bid to rediscover her best form at the French Open on Wednesday, reaching the third round with a 6-2 6-3 victory over Czech Sara Bejlek in a match littered with unforced errors.

The four-times champion, who has lost only twice at Roland Garros since 2020, had far too much quality for her opponent but made 38 unforced errors, including a series of double faults.

Swiatek will next face either former champion Jelena Ostapenko or fellow Pole Magda Linette for a place in the last 16.

After an early exchange of breaks, Swiatek surged into a 5-1 lead on a sun-drenched Court Philippe Chatrier before gifting world number 35 Bejlek another break with a double fault in the seventh game.

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The Pole repeatedly confused pace with haste but still claimed the opening set comfortably despite spraying 19 unforced errors.

Five of the opening eight games in the second set went against serve in a scrappy contest before Swiatek finally sealed victory when Bejlek dumped a forehand into the net.

"She has a different style of play and I had to adjust to that," Swiatek said of her left-handed opponent.

"She uses a lot the fact that she's a leftie, serving into my backhand."

Source: Reuters
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